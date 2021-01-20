As Joe Biden is sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States, a comparatively small number of people will be watching in the audience, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But millions of Americans - and people all over the world - will watch the ceremony, live and in replay, on television and via online streaming.
As we collectively observe this historic moment, here's a reminder of the first steps on the path to a live-streamed inauguration: The very first known photograph of a presidential inauguration ceremony.
Two days after his inauguration in 1857, the Supreme Court delivered the Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, and in his final address before Congress as president, he declared that the government could not legally prevent states from seceding from the Union. It was this final act as President that largely influences Buchanan’s mediocre historical standing as president. Whether or not Buchanan could have prevented the Civil War is up to the history books, but Buchanan’s iconic Wheatland property remains an indelible part of Lancaster’s landscape to this day.