Lapp, Steve B.
65, of Brownstown. September 29, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Maurer, Carol A. *
74, of Manheim. September 28, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717- 664-2270
Glenn, John M., Jr.
97, husband of Patricia A. Simes Glenn, of Lancaster. September 27, 2021. Wilde Funeral Home 610-857-5551
Shirk, Fannie Mae
95, of Ephrata. September 30, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Stoltzfus, Sarah S.
75, wife of Daniel B. Stoltzfus, of 150 Stover Crossing Road, Mill Hall. September 30, 2021. Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 570-726-4991
Sweitzer, Jay Howard *
76, husband of Joan Carol Sweitzer, of Lancaster, September 21, 2021. Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 800-720-8221