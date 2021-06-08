Dayspring Christian Academy held its commencement June 5.
The graduates are: Yowel Ali Bakhsh, of Marietta; Thomas Bilheimer, of Quarryville; Promise Chieka-Ajemba, of Lancaster; Aidan Diffenderfer, of Marietta; Samuel Edwards, of York; Spencer Esh, of New Holland; Adam Granby, of York; Emma Hasting, of Manheim; Jared Karlow, of Lancaster; Noah Lauer, of York; Cameron MacKilligan, of Lancaster; Kayla Maneus, of Lancaster; Jordan Munro, of Conestoga; Emma Myers, of Lancaster; Julia Radcliff, of Lancaster; Felicia Russo, of Manheim; Simone Sheaffer, of Lancaster; Yeonju Shin, of Landisville; Huatao Tong, of Mount Joy; and Isaac Whicker, of Marietta.