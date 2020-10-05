Gap Town Clock

This is a view of the town clock in the village of Gap, Salisbury Township Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The clock is on Route 41 at Bridge Street.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

It's getting darker sooner, but when is it time to officially change the clocks? 

Daylight saving time (not daylight savings time) started March 8 at 2 a.m., and will end Nov. 1 at 2 a.m.

This means that the time will "fall back." When the clock strikes 2 a.m., the time will shift back to 1 a.m. 

The amount of daylight will progressively get shorter until the winter solstice on Monday, Dec. 21, when the northern hemisphere on Earth is tilted the furthest away from the sun.
 
Most of the contiguous United States follows daylight saving time, except for Arizona, which does follow practices daylight saving time.

This is because the push for daylight has an effect on traffic, moods and more. It was originally proposed in 1902 in England as a means to "prevent the nation from wasting daylight," according to National Geographic.

Arizona does not practice daylight saving time for that very reason, said the National Geographic. The residents want less daytime because residents reportedly enjoy the cooler nights as a break from the harsh temperatures.