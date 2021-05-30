David E. Wood, 57, Manheim Township
Service: Wood, a 1981 Lancaster Catholic High School graduate, joined ROTC and graduated Notre Dame in 1985.
He retired at the end of March as a brigadier general in the Pennsylvania National Guard. In his last position, Wood was director of the Joint Staff, meaning he was responsible for the Guard’s domestic operations.
“I joined the military because it was a family tradition as well as to defray education costs,” he said. His first duty station was in Germany, where he saw the Berlin Wall come down in 1989.
Wood got out of active duty in 1997, returned to Lancaster and joined the Army Reserves a few months later, primarily because it meant he could continue to fly helicopters.
When the 9/11 attacks happened, he was activated and flew missions to Shanksville and the Pentagon. He flew then-Gov. Tom Ridge to Shanksville, arriving about 90 minutes after Flight 93 crashed.
In 2003, his unit was deployed to Afghanistan, where he spent about 18 months flying combat missions.
“We were definitely in combat, but we were lucky and we had really good door gunners that shot back good,” he said.
What he would like people to think about on Memorial Day: “The fact that Matt Ruffner and Jarett Yoder were killed over there makes every April 9 a remembrance,” he said.
Pilots Yoder, 26, of Mohnton, and Matthew Ruffner, 34, of Harrisburg, were killed in a helicopter crash during a reconnaissance mission in eastern Afghanistan on April 9, 2013.
“Clearly, having been the commander of a unit that lost soldiers in the prime of their life, two young men, that makes you realize the importance of Memorial Day … That’s just one part of Memorial Day. The other part is, we see our veterans rapidly diminishing, our World War II generation, and our Vietnam War veterans, too, are dying of injuries and disease. I think it’s important that we memorialize everybody, not just those that have died in combat.”
Currently: Adviser at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.