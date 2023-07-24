Dan Walters, a Hempfield graduate, earned a berth in the United States Amateur Golf Championship in a qualifier Monday at Laurel Creek Golf Club in New Jersey.
Walters shot 68-65-133, nine under par, to tie for medalist honors and earn one of only two berths from a field of 75.
Walters is a former all-American at Rollins College and assistant golf coach at Wake Forest.
Aaron Fricke of Lancaster, a Garden Spot and Drexel grad, earned a spot in the U.S. Am last week in a qualifier in Philadelphia.
The U.S. Amateur will be played at Cherry Hills Golf Club and Colorado Golf Club, in the Denver area, Aug. 14-20.