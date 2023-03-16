Like banks, credit unions can suffer from a sudden withdrawal of deposits like what led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Sovereign Bank.
But by being smaller and catering more to individuals than businesses, credit unions are shielded from some of the factors that led to recent bank failures, which included customers with large deposits moving quickly to take out money, triggering a bank run.
Deposits at credit unions are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.; however, those up to $250,000 are backed by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, a federally created fund administered by the National Credit Union Administration. The insurance level is the same as what the FDIC maintains for deposits at banks.
“The credit union system remains well-capitalized and on a solid footing. The National Credit Union Administration continues to monitor credit union performance through both the examination process and offsite monitoring, and it will continue to do so into the future,” Todd Harper, chairman of the National Credit Union Administration, said in a statement issued Monday.
“While incidents like those involving Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank may cause concern, it is important to remember that credit unions are extremely safe and reliable options for your financial needs,” Harper said.
Credit unions are financial cooperatives that offer traditional banking services but are created, owned, and operated by its members. Their nonprofit status means they are exempt from paying corporate income tax on earnings.
Credit unions in the United States hold some $2.2 trillion in deposits, while U.S. banks account for $17.7 trillion in deposits, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration and the Federal Reserve.
Jeremy Jenkins, chief executive officer of Lanco Federal Credit Union, said member concerns about the recent bank failures have been minimal, which he said “has been encouraging for our team as it’s a clear indication that our members have trust in their credit union.”