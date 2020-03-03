East Lampeter police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Fredrick Smith, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m. March 1 in the 1500 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said. Smith refused a blood draw, police said, and was found to have a bench warrant through the Lancaster County Sheriff's office.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Eduardo Cabezas Jr., 34, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop for several vehicle violations at 2:23 a.m. March 1 in the 100 block of West Main Street, police said. Cabezas refused to provide a breath test, police said.

TRESPASSING, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Matthew Knight, 31, of Leola, was charged with trespassing after he crawled into a residence through an unlocked window, refused to leave and was intoxicated around 6 p.m March 1 in the first block of Stauffer Court, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Jessi Royer, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said.

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Troy Anthony Scott, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he stole $640 worth of merchandise at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Walmart, 2034 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Lancaster city police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Anthony B. Shelton Jr., 30, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 6:46 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 200 block of South Prince Street, police said.

LANCASTER: Felix Alvarado, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after security guards found drugs on Alvarado while he was a patient at Lancaster General Hospital, 555 North Duke Street at 3:13 a.m. Feb. 27, police said.

LANCASTER: Robert Burke, 32, of Harrisburg, was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana at 8:48 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 700 block of South Prince Street, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: Kelvin Perez, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats after he told his roommate "I will stab you with a knife" at 1:51 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Chester Street, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: An unidentified person stole a black bike from a residence in the 500 block of South Duke Street during a period between Feb. 21 and 22, police said.

LANCASTER: An unidentified man stole a 10 karat gold 18-inch rope chain necklace and a 14 karat gold 22-inch rope chain necklace with a 10 karat gold cross charm at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 24 from Piercing Pagoda in Park City Center, police said.

LANCASTER: A cellphone was reported as being stolen during 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the first block of South Queen Street, police said.

LANCASTER: A black bicycle was stolen from a residence at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 500 block of West Chestnut Street, police said.

LANCASTER: An unidentified man stole two laptops and an android remote control from the Marriott Hotel, 25 South Queen Street between 8:15 p.m. Feb. 16 to 7 a.m. Feb. 17, police said.

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: An unidentified man punched another man in the face at 10:22 p.m. Feb. 21 in the first block of East Orange Street, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: