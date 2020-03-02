Lancaster County officials will meet with the Lancaster County Emergency Management department later this week to coordinate a response to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, Commissioner Josh Parsons said Monday.

Parsons said the county is also in discussions with Lancaster General Health on coordinating a response in the event of a Lancaster County outbreak, and is looking to involve other healthcare entities.

"We also want to be aligned with state and federal authorities," he said. "I am in communication with Congressman (Lloyd) Smucker’s office in case there are specific federal requests that we have."

Parsons said he envisions establishing a response team akin to Joining Forces, a group of local government, law enforcement and healthcare officials that collaborate on the opioid crisis.

"That is the general model – convening various experts/stakeholders to address the issue and communicate with the public," Parsons said in an email. "Obviously there will be some differences as this is a much more rapidly evolving situation."

Lancaster County does not have a county-level health department. Only 6 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties have such an entity. In the past, Lancaster County officials and health care advocates have discussed forming a county health board. In 2008, the county's emergency management director told commissioners having a health department would better prepare the county for health emergencies.

Parsons said the COVID-19 outbreak has not renewed discussion of forming a county health board, although almost all counties in Pennsylvania with a population greater than 500,000, of which Lancaster is one, has such a board.

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace said she is in favor of such a board. Sorace also said that city council has recently been discussing the possibility of forming its own health entity.

In the meantime, as the county formulates its response, LNP|LancasterOnline found that nearly all of the public hand sanitizer dispensers at county buildings were empty.

While many county departments have hand sanitizer at their reception desks, of the four dedicated public hand sanitizer dispensers (two on the first floor of the county building, one in the Children and Youth Agency reception area, one in the courthouse lobby) only one actually contained hand sanitizer.

The rest were empty.

The county's director of facility management, Charlie Douts, said he would "look into it."