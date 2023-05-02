Despite an error on the initial mail-in ballot sent out by the Lancaster County elections office for the May 16 primary, voters who prefer to vote by mail should have no trouble doing so.
But they will need to know a few things. First and most important: The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, May 9.
In order to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, voters must first apply each year to do so. Voters can opt in to a permanent list to automatically receive an application to vote by mail. The option to join that list can be found on mail-in ballot applications.
More than 20,000 county voters already have received mail-in ballots.
Any registered voter can request a mail-in ballot at vote.pa.gov or in person at the county elections office at 150 N. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster. Voters casting ballots by mail, rather than in person, must include postage on the return envelope they receive with their ballot. Mail ballots must be received in the county elections office by 8 p.m. on primary day, May 16. Voters may deliver their ballots to the elections office.
The error
The initial mail-in ballots sent to Lancaster County Democratic and Republican voters directed them to choose one candidate for state Superior Court judge instead of two, forcing election officials to void the faulty ballots and send out replacements.
The mistake sparked anxiety among some mail-in voters who were signed up for automated email notices from the state. They received messages that their mail-in ballot had been rejected, in some cases before the mail-in ballot even arrived at their door.
About 3,500 voters received faulty ballots from the first batch. All voters who requested a mail-in ballot will receive a corrected replacement, regardless of whether they received the initial flawed ballot. That means all mail-in ballots sent to voters will have “REPLACEMENT” printed in red above their home address.
Anyone who uses the initial faulty ballot without sending in the replacement will have their votes counted. If a voter marks one choice for Superior Court judge, it will be counted. If a voter marks two choices despite the erroneous instruction to select just one, those will both be counted as well, according to Commissioner John Trescot, who chairs the county board of elections.
Voters who want to apply for a mail-in ballot should do so as soon as possible, state election officials say. Voters are advised not to test their luck with the U.S. Postal Service in the final week of an election and instead drop off their ballots in person at the county election office.
If you take your mail-in ballot to the elections office in person, an election worker will check that you’ve signed and dated your voter declaration on the outer envelope. Election workers in Lancaster County do not notify voters who make a mistake on the outer envelope when the office receives the ballot through the mail.
‘Early’ voting
Pennsylvania has its own version of early voting. Registered voters can go into the county elections office during business hours and vote on the spot using a mail-in ballot.
Technically, voters in this case are applying for and voting by mail-in ballot, but they are doing it in one visit to the elections office, bypassing the need for the materials to go back and forth in the mail.
The last day of this service is May 9, the final day to apply for a mail-in ballot. The elections office closes at 5 p.m.