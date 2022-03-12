Manheim Township police are investigating a shooting that took place in a Manheim Township neighborhood Saturday afternoon, an officer said.
The shooting took place the 1300 block of Glen Moore Circle, a residential area off of Lititz Pike (Route 222) near Stauffer Park, said Officer Joel Ayers.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office was at the scene due to a fatality, but that it "does not appear to be a suspicious death."
Ayers could not provide any information as to the nature of the shooting or if anyone was struck, saying only that it was an active crime scene as of 4:45 p.m.
Attempts to reach a police spokesperson were not immediately successful.
Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene at 4:09 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.
The supervisor was unsure of the nature of the shooting.