The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the man and woman killed in a Fulton Township house fire last week.
Ronald D. Louthian and Donna Louthian, both 81, died in the fire that destroyed a home in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, according to coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The house was just off Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), less than half a mile from the historic Robert Fulton Birthplace.
Firefighters were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, after a passerby had called 911 after noticing flames shooting out of the 172-year-old residence’s windows. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed by flames.
Diamantoni announced last week that autopsies revealed the Louthians died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.