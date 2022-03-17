The Fulton is Giving Away Tickets to Sherlock Holmes

The Fulton Theatre is giving away five pairs of tickets to Sherlock Holmes, a Family Series show, on March 26th at 9:00 AM.
To be entered for a chance to win, put on your thinking cap and ponder the clue below:
Sherlock Holmes is a pleasure to be viewed, you can win free tickets on the LancasterOnline page with food.
The clue will guide you to a section of LancasterOnline where you'll look for the Sherlock Holmes logo:
Click on that logo and enter your contact information to be entered in the drawing for free tickets. That's all there is to it!
Contest rules are here.