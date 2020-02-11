Play for your chance to win a 3-day Getaway!

Getaways include a 3 day, 2 night trip to select locations with breakfast for up to 2 adults and 3 children and a $160 reimbursement for golf or skiing for two.

Complete the online survey and fill in your contact information to enter. Online entries may be submitted once per contest period. All online entries must be submitted by 11:59 pm EST on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

More ways to win:

Look for the ‘LNP Getaway Giveaway’ contest logo in our LNP print edition. Drop your completed form off at any participating advertiser, and you’ll be entered to win!

Each participating advertiser is giving away a trip, so there will be multiple winners each month. The more entries you drop off, the more chances have to win.

Everyone is a winner at these local attractions:

