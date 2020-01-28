All aboard the Orient Express for a suspenseful, thrilling ride! Ken Ludwig adds humor to the mix in this classic show, for an all-out murder mystery adventure. Join your fellow LNP | LancasterOnline readers at The Fulton Theatre on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM. Tickets available for this date only.
READER REWARDS
Enter to win 2 tickets to see 'Murder on the Orient Express'
More Headlines
- Todd Mealy stepping down as Lancaster Catholic football coach
- Lancaster's air quality is worst in Pennsylvania, report says
-
In focus: Pittsburgh and Lancaster's approaches to facial recognition technology
- Super Bowl LIV: TV info, odds, preview of commercials
- Manheim Township commissioners reject a ban on gun shops near schools
- Mixed-use development with more than 580 housing units, shops planned in Millersville
- Columbia Creative Factory wants to buy old Heineman’s Department store, keep operating there
- Lancaster County District Attorney's office releases drug forfeiture spending records
- Manheim Township, Elizabethtown suffer CPIHL losses in Monday's games
- Longtime assistant Bryan Strohl approved as new Cocalico head football coach
- L-L League indoor track and field notes from meets at Kutztown, F&M