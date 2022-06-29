Through a variety of means and influences, modern consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of how their purchase decisions impact the world around them. This knowledge has given rise to a social movement that is steeped in personal values, environmentalism and sustainability.
Fashion companies are among those that have taken notice of this movement, leading many to pursue new production methods and brand messaging in an effort to assure consumers that their values are embraced and reflected throughout the company’s product line.
Regardless of whether the motivation behind those changes is purely profit (rather than social conscience), this highlights an important victory for the common consumer – your values and your purchase preferences can drive positive social change on a large scale.
But how best to navigate this new world of ostensibly ethical fashion choices? Here’s an introduction, from definition of terms to data and statistics.
Definitions
• Organic: Clothing made from natural materials that have been grown without the use of chemicals or pesticides.
• Sustainable: Clothing that is produced and distributed in an environmentally conscious way. This could mean using organic and recycled materials or building factories in areas that are free of endangered species.
• Fair Trade: Clothing that is made by people in underdeveloped nations who are being paid a fair wage and doing so in a safe and healthy work environment. Additionally, brands that have earned a Fair Trade Certification are required to follow strict environmental standards aimed at reducing chemicals, waste and water use.
• Vegan: Clothing and apparel that is made without animal ingredients.
• Ethically Made: This is a vague umbrella term that is often used interchangeably with sustainable fashion. Many brands use the term ethically made to convey their social values to consumers, including paying fair wages, using eco-friendly production methods, and protecting wildlife.
• Fast Fashion: Typically sold by big box stores and large chains, fast fashion is very cheap clothing that is typically worn a handful of times by the consumer. The low cost of fast fashion has resulted in a high demand. As a result, garment workers in this industry are exploited by their employers, being forced to work long hours for pay that is below a livable wage.
Water Pollution From Synthetic Textiles
The fashion industry is the main source of microplastics in the ocean, due to the production of synthetic textiles.
Here's the percentage of microplastics in the water, by source:
35% - Synthetic textiles
28% - Tires
24% - City dust
7% - Road markings
3.7% - Marine coatings
2% - Personal care products
0.3% – Plastic pellets
The largest proportion of these particles stem from the laundering of synthetic textiles.
Water Usage
The fashion industry uses more than 90 billion cubic meters, or more than 20 trillion gallons, of water to manufacture garments each year. That would fill 30 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
• The fashion sector was responsible for 2.1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2018, about 4 percent of the global total.
• The 4 percent of global emissions that can be attributed tot he fashion industry is roughly equivalent to the combined annual GHG emissions of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
• More than 70 percent of the emissions come from "upstream activities," particularly energy-intensive raw material production, preparation and processing. The remaining 30 percent is generated by "downstream activities" such as transport, packaging, retail operations, usage and disposal.
• The fashion industry emits more CO2 than the aviation and shipping industries combined.
Waste
• Fifty percent of consumers are throwing their unwanted clothes straight in the trash. The result? Sixty-four percent of the 32 billion garments produced each year end up in landfills.
•Buying used instead of new displaces the CO2 emitted from harmful new clothing production.
•An item purchased used vs. new displaces 17.4 lbs of CO2 emissions, which reduces its carbon footprint by 82 percent.
