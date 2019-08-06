More than $67,000 in innovative academic resources and programs are coming to students in Conestoga Valley School District thanks to the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation, according to a news release.
In the spring 2019 cycle, CVEF grants were awarded for the following:
— A microphone and speaker for life-skills students to practice public speaking.
— Play-based learning items that incorporate science, technology, engineering and math, large motor development and fine motor development with existing curricula.
— Two movement/sensory paths in the kindergarten and first grade hallway at Brownstown Elementary School.
— Grow My Language! to provide for flexible seating in the small group speech therapy setting at Fritz Elementary School.
— Conestoga Valley High School courtyard project, a Buckskin backyard outdoor classroom.
— Emotional support calming classroom with sensory items at the high school.
— A Roland 54-inch TrueVIS inkjet printer with integrated contour cutting, an advanced digital offset press for the high school.
— A Mayfly Data Logger with continuous stream sensors for the high school freshwater biology and Advanced Placement environmental science, ecology and biology classes.
— An advanced technology laser engraver for the high school technology education department.
— A Change of PACE, or Positive Attitude Changes Everything, resources to help Leola Elementary School’s emotional support classroom develop a growth mindset.
— An E-Mission Montserrat to provide a virtual field trip experience for students to work with the Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia.
The CV Education Foundation is a registered nonprofit organization committed to enhancing CV schools by funding innovative programs and classroom strategies, the news release noted. Since its inception, CVEF has provided more than $1 million in grants to teachers, administrators and students. Grant awards are announced in the fall and spring.
For more information, visit www.ConestogaValleyEF.org.
TSA students succeed in state competition
Members of the CV Technology Student Association competed in the organization’s 41st annual state conference in Seven Springs, April 10-13.
Students earned five trophies for the middle school and high school, and almost every competing student was a semifinalist or higher in at least one event.
Huesken Middle School winners were:
Changing technology issues: Patrick Connolly and Tyler Stoltzfus, 10th place.
Chapter team: Nolen Armstrong, Marisa Heisey, Taylor Horst, Caroline Kulp, Conner Nafziger and Abby Phillips, third.
Children’s stories: Conner Nafziger and Abby Phillips, first; Marisa Hesiey, Taylor Horst and Caroline Kulp, eighth.
Digital photography: Norah Castagna, fourth.
System control technology: Patrick Connolly, Scott Hershey and Tyler Stoltzfus, first; Danny Echternach, Lexi Slezak and Lizziey Talley, sixth.
Chapter team - written: Conner Nafziger, ninth.
High school winners were:
Chapter team: Caris Daneker, Lyndsey Nedrow, Alex Slingluff, Megan Slingluff, Cooper Tardibuono and Taylor Tardibuono, seventh.
Forensic science: Lauren Markley and Allison Plowright, seventh.
Structural design and engineering: Alexander Heisey and Samuel Jones, second.
System control technology: Owen Horst, Mark McCoy and Devin Nafziger, first; Alexander Heisey, Anthony Le and Greg Phillips, fifth.
Computer systems troubleshooting: Jordan Beiler and Alexander Heisey, fifth.
Electronic research and experimentation: Jordan Beiler, Alexander Heisey, Owen Horst, Mark McCoy, Devin Nafziger and Greg Phillips, sixth.
Technology Bowl - written: Jordan Beiler, sixth.
Students aim to solve real-world problems
Students in Terri Mulvihill’s class at the middle school continue to work on their Geo-STEM projects aimed at finding local solutions to global problems. Recent projects included:
— Mulvihill and six students attended the ninth annual Philly Hope HD Walk at Gwynedd Mercy University on April 28. They attended the walk to raise awareness and funds for Hungtington’s disease. Students Garrett Anderson, Hunter Kleckner, Soren Stoltzfus and Austin Vedder raised $1,550 for the cause.
— Emily Buckwalter, an eighth grade student at Huesken Middle School, spent May 11 volunteering at the Friendship Community Hospital. Her project for the Geo-STEM class was about respecting people with disabilities.