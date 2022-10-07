"As public officials we are to be held to a higher standard, by our constituents and ourselves. Unfortunately, our current Clerk of Courts, Mary Anater, does not appear to believe this to be the case. Rather than take ultimate responsibility for her actions and inactions, as the case may be, she has deflected accountability and obscured facts when called to answer for her conduct. To make matters worse, in the process tries to drag others down. This is truly unfortunate and a disservice to the people of Lancaster County."