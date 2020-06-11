District Attorney Adams’ recent statement that $150,000 is missing from the Drug Task Force in what she described as likely “internal theft” is undoubtably stunning and disturbing to the community.
Unfortunately, however, given the issues exposed over the last year, no one who was paying attention should be too surprised.
The Lancaster County Drug Task Force – the premier and elite law enforcement entity in the county – is under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. We are on the cusp of what is perhaps the biggest law enforcement and government scandal in a generation in Lancaster County.
This is exactly the reason the Board of Commissioners fought so hard last year for transparency and ethical behavior. We wanted access to the Drug Task Force financial records for ourselves and for the public. We wanted to know where the money was going.
I am proud this Board of Commissioners, although we disagree from time to time, we have always been on the same side when it comes to good government, ethical government, and opposition to improper behavior or corruption.
We took a lot of criticism from many corners for doing so, including from senior law enforcement officials such as chiefs of police. They should have been supporting our fight for ethical behavior, not opposing it.
The contentious budget hearing we had is really worth watching now that we know $150,000 is missing as a likely “internal theft.” It is fascinating. You can find it at: www.facebook.com/watch/?v=487580608562692
In delivering that letter you referenced from the Chiefs, I was told by Chief Steffen said that the Chiefs Association had been “used” by the former DA and his allies. So one must ask, why was it used? Why was there what now appears to be a campaign of misdirection by some senior members of the law enforcement community? Even a casual observer at that time – even before we knew $150,000 was gone – could see that there were disturbing things happening. Why did some senior law enforcement officials create a false narrative and argue that the only problem with DTF was the County was not allocating them enough money?
It looks like from the comments you articulated below, that the fired Detective continues to work to create misdirection and push a false narratives. It did not work then, and it will not work now.
I am both a former Army officer and a former prosecutor. There is no group that I hold in higher esteem than police. But that means honest, ethical police.
We have a major problem here. We have a lot of questions to be answered.
Obviously, we need to know where the $150,000 went. But we also need to know every single person who was involved – either directly or indirectly aiding improper conduct. Is more money missing from other cases? Are there drugs or weapons missing?
We already knew way back in early 2019 that DTF resources were being used improperly. Why was there a campaign of misdirection to obscure this and to attack the commissioners?
This is the type of alleged behavior – both those who committed it and those who enabled it – that is extremely corrosive to trust in government and law enforcement.
I hope that the Attorney General’s investigation will be thorough. The County and its employees stand ready to assist in any way necessary. An infected wound once opened must be thoroughly cleaned until all infection is removed.
I am proud of the Board of Commissioners for standing for good government despite attacks. Attacks by people who should be standing for good honest government and not against it.
The public, as well as all the honest, ethical police officers who are holding the line across Lancaster County deserve better.