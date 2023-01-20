"The recent revelation from the District Attorney that the Clerk of Courts is not doing her job is disturbing. Unfortunately, rather than taking responsibility, she continually blames others.
"The Clerk of Courts office was previously routinely audited by the state and had previously passed, including during my time in office.
"Further, we never had even one report from the District Attorney or any police department, that someone who should have been suspended during my time in office, or my successor’s time, was not properly suspended. In fact, during my time in office, those people being suspended would normally have their driver’s licenses collected at their court appearance and did not get them back until the suspension was served. This served as one mechanism to make sure the suspension was being properly enforced.
"Mary Anater has repeatedly lied to the public. She lied about commissioner Trescot being her liaison commissioner. Row officers do not have liaison commissioners. She lied about causing serious damage to the county parking garage. She said she did not know how to exit even though she received at least three email notices of the work and electronic records show she had previously exited the correct way. She still has committed to pay the over $16,000 she owes to the taxpayers for this damage.
"So there is good reason to believe she is lying again.
"Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing what she is doing or where she is getting her numbers, because she refuses to work either with the District Attorney or anyone else.
"She should take responsibility and fix the problems she has created rather than blame others."