Columbia High School held its commencement ceremony June 4.
The graduates are: Gieovauni Cano Baez, Angel Antonio Betancourt-Oquendo, Anonya Younique Bland, Larry Omar Bodiford, Nathaniel Scott Brallier, Isaiah Thomas Budesheim, Christopher Bladimir Cayol, Barbara Ruth Ann Clark, Cassidy McKenna Cook, Kayloni Laine Costello, Liz Neriann Cruz-Molina, Demetrius Isiah Diaz, Jada Bryann Dyson, Hannah Marie Ebersole, Justin Marcell Elliot, Haley Rose Fisher, Matthew Reese Floyd, Jared Tyler Gillenwater, Aiden Michael Gladfelter, Desirae Alouise Gonzalez, Ruaidri Matthew Goss, David Robert Graham, Cleo Elizabeth Grove, Emma Claire Grove, Matta Maher Harfy, Madison Kelley Hedgepeth, Blake Eugene Helton, David Paul Hershey, Ryan Jack Hinkle, Carter Patterson Houck, Benjamin Cole Housseal, Ahsan Marquis Jankans, Cashanti Aleena Johnson, Morgan Alexandra Johnson, Elijah Michael Kilhefner, Merat Salah Samer Labib, Cassandra Danielle Lebron-Burkey, David Jesus Lopez, Ashley Marie Lugo Figueroa, Elyana Marie Martinez, Daniela Lil Moreta and Breanna Paige Murphy.
Also, Tanner Van Bui Ness, Exenia Marie Ortiz, Evan Casey Osborne, Adelisa Daniella Pagan, Anthony Michael Palmisano, Michael Anthony Poole II, Elenalys Ramirez, Pablo Humberto Rivera, Jr., Betsy Isabella Rodriguez, Justin Manuel Sabino, Jason Tyler Salvatore, Rosabel Sanchez Melendez, Aaron Benjamin Santiago, Ajor Ivory Sawyer, Hailie Jade Settle, Ethan Brian Shannon, Brady Cullen Smith, John Sanford Smith, Jr., Jesse James Tallarico, Jeremias Tirado III, Darnell Jerome Tucker, Hailie Jade VanBuren, Timothy Joseph Wambold, Anthony Amir White, James Michael Zink and Keegin Andrew Zink.