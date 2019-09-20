Total Coliform Bacteria:
This is not considered an immediate health concern on its own.Its presence means there may be a pathway for other harmful bacteria contamination. It is recommended that water have no detectable amounts of the bacteria to be safe to drink.
E. Coli Bacteria:
It is only present if there is any animal or human waste contamination. This bacteria is more serious than the presence of total coliform and may cause illness. It is recommended that water have no detectable presence of E. coli to be safe to drink.
pH:
This measures the acidity of water. The range should be between 6.5 - 8.5 — anything below this range is considered acidic. A pH level below the recommended range can be a health concern if it causes lead pipes to corrode because of the water’s acidity. Levels of pH over 8.5 mean that the water has high levels of alkaline minerals that can result in buildup on appliances and other nuisances.
Total Dissolved Solids:
This is a secondary drinking water standard that indicates how much substances are dissolved in the water. A high level of TDS can be an indicator that there may be other water quality issues.
Nitrate Nitrogen:
High levels of this are typically found in agricultural areas that use nitrogen fertilizers, from manures and from septic systems. Human and animal waste tend to have high levels of nitrates. Nitrates are a health concern for infants (typically under 6 months old) and breastfeeding/pregnant women. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets maximum contamination levels for nitrates at 10 mg/L (parts per million) for public drinking water.
Source: Penn State Extension, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency