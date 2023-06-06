DANVILLE — A two-hour bus ride the day after Cocalico’s graduation seemed to have little effect on the Eagles.
Led by Zac Belknap’s 10-goal night, the Eagles became the first boys Lacrosse team from Cocalico to win a state playoff game, downing District Four champion Danville 25-9 Tuesday night.
After a chippy first quarter to start the game, where a Danville player got ejected for a violent hit, the Eagles (19-3) held a slim two-goal lead. A strong second, which Evan Youndt (four goals) started with a rocket into the cage at 11:27, helped spark the Eagles to a 14-8 lead at the half.
Nine unanswered goals in the third, five by different players, including freshman Brady Gallagher, sent them to the quarterfinals Saturday against District One runner-up Marple Newtown.
Kaden Martin (three goals) with his shot for the 17th point at 9:16 was perhaps the most impressive, as he juked three Danville players before putting it in the cage.
Goalie Grant Lockhart also came up big with seven saves, especially in the first quarter, when he had a huge one with 1:23 left and the game knotted 3-3. It changed the momentum. Youndt put two in the cage with under a minute to play to give the team a lead they would never relinquish.
“It was very clear their game plan was to take us out mentally, and I think they accomplished that in the first half,” Cocalico coach Matt Oberly said. “But they responded. This means everything to me as a coach and even more as a person who has been part of this program. The future is bright.”