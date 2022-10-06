Fall is finally here, which means it’s time to swap out your summer clothes and make room for your favorite seasonal styles, including essential cold weather accessories like hats, scarves and gloves.
I know from experience that cleaning and reorganizing a closet can present its challenges, both from a practical and an emotional standpoint. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, closet organization is kind of like sorting through a pile of mementos and deciding which memories to keep and which ones to purge.
Maybe you’ll come across the dress that you wore on your first date with your husband and decide to keep it, even if it doesn’t fit or match your style anymore. Perhaps, you’ll uncover memories that you’ll gladly part with, like old uniforms from a previous job that you despised.
Whatever your situation may be, making these decisions can be difficult, but it can also be very liberating. If you’re finally ready to face your closet demons and get organized, here are some tips that helped me transform my space from a disorganized disaster into a closet that’s both beautiful and functional.
Start With a Clean Slate
Take it all out! Yes, I mean everything. From the tallest shelf to the deepest corner, make sure to empty every nook and cranny of your wardrobe.
I knew I had a lot of stuff jammed into my closet, but removing each item made me feel like a magician pulling rabbits out of a hat. How did I manage to fit several comforters, rolls of wrapping paper (which are now bent and torn), and a suitcase into my tiny space? All I can say is that if your junk-jamming skills are as impressive as mine are, you’ll have the time of your life with this.
After you’ve completely emptied your closet, wipe down the walls, dust the shelves and vacuum the floor. At this point in the project, my husband and I typically go into evaluation mode. This is where we essentially stare at an empty space for a while and ponder what changes we could make to help our space reach its fullest potential.
Silent staring has actually led to some of our best home project ideas, so give it a try and see what you come up with! With nothing but empty space, ideas for organizational systems, like shelves, shoe racks, or even a small dresser, could emerge. You might stumble upon a new layout that simultaneously creates more space and is more functional for your needs. And if your creative juices are really flowing, perhaps you’ll envision adding a splash of color to your interior closet walls or a chic wallpaper pattern.
Take Inventory
What did you have in there, anyway? Now that you’ve brought all those tucked-away clothes out into the light during the “deep clean” phase, you can more easily sift through your outfits to determine which are your must-haves and which you feel ready to part with.
One by one, try on each item and decide whether to keep it, donate it, or store it elsewhere. This part of the process is absolutely the most difficult for me, yet very cathartic at the same time.
Finally donating a shirt that I looked horrible in during a group photo six years ago truly felt good. But deciding whether to keep formal office clothes that are no longer essential as I now work from home was more difficult.
If I’m on the fence about whether to keep or donate something, I’ll ask myself if it still fits well. If it does, I’ll store it elsewhere. Too baggy or too tight? I send it to the donate pile. As you pare down your own wardrobe, remember that doing so will leave you with room to add new looks and styles. Likewise, you can readily shift your focus to the clothing, shoes, and accessories you’ll need to survive the cold weather in the season to come.
Create a System
Contrary to what you may read elsewhere, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to our closet clutter woes. Ultimately, the best organizational system truly will be whatever system works best for you and, of course, your budget.
For me, I wasn’t willing to invest in a new organizational system because I know that they can be quite expensive. Instead,I went treasure hunting in my own basement to find something that could store my favorite pieces of jewelry and accessories.
I ended up repurposing an old console table that had been sitting in storage since we moved three years ago. Bonus — the bottom shelf is perfect for storing my heavy sweaters and the mustard color adds a nice pop to my otherwise boring space.
Maybe you have something in your basement that isn’t intended for a closet, but has potential to be repurposed? Once you’ve got your organizational structures in place, it’s time to fill your closet back up. Based on your work, lifestyle, and social calendar, you may have a wide variety of outfits and accessories that need to coexist in your closet ecosystem. Here is one of the most adaptable closet organization methods that you can try in your own space:
Stick With It
All the hard work is done. Now, you just need to keep this well-oiled machine running. Below are some additional storage tips to aid you in your quest for lasting organization.
Tips & Tricks for Tidy Storage
• Shoes: Think vertical. Tiered shelves and back-of-door storage are great space-saving tools.
• Ties: Rotating tie racks attach to your wall and often hold as many as 50 ties.
• Hangers: Need more closet space? Thin hangers can help. Bonus points if they all match!
• Jewelry: Overflowing jewelry box? Store your jewelry in a dresser drawer or use a peg board on your closet wall.
• Purses: Use a folder divider to store purses upright on a shelf.
• Scarves: Save space by hanging multiple scarves on a single hanger instead of folding them in a drawer
• Hats & Gloves: These seasonal, light weight accessories are ideal for top shelf bin storage.
To read more Balance stories, click here.