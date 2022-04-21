Prom season is underway and this year, LancasterOnline is giving you the chance to share your own photos by adding them to our gallery.
Follow the instructions to submit your photos, and once they are approved, check back here to share with your family and friends.
Prom dates are:
April 22:
Penn Manor
April 23:
Cocalico
April 29:
Pequea Valley
April 30:
Manheim Township
Donegal
Lampeter-Strasburg
May 6:
Lancaster Catholic
Lancaster Mennonite
May 7:
McCaskey
Columbia
ELCO
Elizabethtown
Manheim Central
Lower Dauphin
May 14:
Hempfield
Garden Spot
Ephrata
Solanco
May 20:
Cedar Crest
Lebanon
May 21:
Conestoga Valley
May 27:
Octorara