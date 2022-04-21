J.P. McCaskey Prom

J.P. McCaskey prom at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster Saturday May 11, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Prom season is underway and this year, LancasterOnline is giving you the chance to share your own photos by adding them to our gallery.

Follow the instructions to submit your photos, and once they are approved, check back here to share with your family and friends.

Prom dates are: 

April 22:

Penn Manor 

April 23:

Cocalico 

April 29:

Pequea Valley 

April 30:

Manheim Township

Donegal

Lampeter-Strasburg

May 6:

Lancaster Catholic 

Lancaster Mennonite

May 7:

McCaskey

Columbia 

ELCO 

Elizabethtown 

Manheim Central 

Lower Dauphin 

May 14:

Hempfield

Garden Spot 

Ephrata 

Solanco 

May 20:

Cedar Crest 

Lebanon 

May 21:

Conestoga Valley 

May 27:

Octorara 