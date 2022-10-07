"First, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family that will forever be changed by this tragedy.

"Yes, it is true that PennDOT has 60 days after being notified to formally suspend someone's license. I have been informed that 38 days after this individual was convicted of a DUI offense and aware that he could not drive, he allegedly made the decision to drive drunk and it reportedly resulted in the loss of life.

"It is also true that a clerk in my office failed to promptly notify PennDOT but once this error was brought to my attention, I quickly audited all 2022 records and made certain any records that required corrections, were completed. Staff development and re-training was implemented. I reached out to AOPC for guidance on how to double check and flag any incomplete or untimely filed reports moving forward. I have also started an audit that has looked back as far as the system would allow me to correct similar errors that were made prior to my tenure.

"The public has a right to know what I’ve discovered and I want to be as transparent as possible.

"Since January 1, 2022, my office has processed 2484 license revocations. Out of those 2484 license revocations, 22 were missed.

"Prior to my tenure, here is what I have discovered so far and my team is working diligently to make sure any required corrections are made:

Years

2013 - Clerk of Courts Josh Parsons - 218 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

2014 - Clerk of Courts Josh Parsons - 271 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

2015 - Clerk of Courts Josh Parsons - 190 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

2016 - Clerk of Courts Jackie Pfursich - 185 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

2017 - Clerk of Courts Jackie Pfursich - 302 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

2018 - Clerk of Courts Jackie Pfursich - 232 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

2019 - Clerk of Courts Jackie Pfursich - 200 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

2020 - Clerk of Courts Jackie Pfursich - 43 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

2021 - Clerk of Courts Jackie Pfursich - 73 license revocations were not sent to PennDOT

"I've made it no secret that during my short tenure as Clerk of Courts, we continuously find issues that require our attention. As reported on several times, the Clerk of Courts office was in complete disarray before I was elected and I've worked everyday to correct the issues of the past, while tackling new issues and the unknown.

"It is my responsibility to make sure that any issues during my tenure and even prior to my tenure get fixed.

"My staff deeply cares about their jobs and they are committed to the people of Lancaster County. While it's no excuse, I want to reiterate that I have a devoted staff that works long hours for low pay, and staff turn-over throughout the county has reached desperate levels. Some days I truly do not understand how we are even able to keep court rooms open but the team members who show up everyday, do so because they care.

"On behalf of my team, we are extremely sorry for the pain and sorrow experienced by both families."