Cheryl L. McEvoy, 75, of Lancaster, formerly of East Petersburg, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Q. and Ethel K (Fisher) Biemesderfer.
A free-spirited woman and self-motivated, Cheryl went back to college and earned her Associates Degree in Psychology through HACC and then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2008.
Cheryl had worked as a car salesperson for more than 25 years at Tom Masanos Auto, Reading, until her physical condition wouldn’t allow her to work any longer.
Everyone who knew Cheryl, knew her as very passionate in her views and one who was very politically motivated, yet she was known to be a very giving and generous individual, donating to various organizations and causes. She volunteered for the Democratic Committee.
Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Meghan Auker, wife of Jerry, of Ephrata; 2 grandchildren: Brandon McEvoy and Katlyn Kroeck; 2 siblings: Linda Soldner, of Lancaster, and Janice Keller, of Lancaster; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 1 PM until 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cheryl’s memory may be made to the Humane League of Pennsylvania by visiting www.humanepa.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: