Enter this year's Holiday Lights Contest below.
Check out the holiday lights displays in the Lancaster area [map]
More Headlines
- Longtime Thaddeus Stevens College president to retire in 2020
-
This week on 'What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori': An award-winning children's book, signed by the artist
- Decomposing body found in wooded area near Coatesville has been identified
- This Elizabethtown College grad and his family competed on 'Family Feud' last week; Here are the results
-
Why is Manheim not in Manheim Township? Why doesn't Lancaster have a county-wide composting program? [We the People]
-
In 1969, Lancaster County had 476 unsafe bridges (Plus: A look back at Long's Park) [Lancaster That Was]
- Unscripted: This series takes you inside the hunt for vintage and bootleg clothing
- After a shaky day, one big drive keeps Penn State in the hunt [column]
- Penn State report card: Offense and defense have suddenly switched roles
- Penn State notebook: The Lions do Military Day up right
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area