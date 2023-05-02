The Lancaster County Board of Elections approved nine polling place changes for the May 16 primary.
Location changes are common. Many of the changes are the result of previous locations no longer being available for public use during an election season.
Signs announcing the changes will be posted at the former polling locations, as well as the new locations and other locations nearby, according to Christa Miller, chief clerk/chief registrar of the Lancaster County Board of Elections. Households affected by the changes will receive notifications in the mail.
Following are the changes, listed by district number, voting district and location:
LANCASTER CITY
No. 703, Seventh Ward — Third Precinct
Former: Crispus Attucks Center, 407 Howard Ave.
New: Crossroads Mennonite Church, 401 Church St.
No. 801, Eighth Ward — First Precinct
Former: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St.
New: Christ Lutheran Church, 2 W. Strawberry St.
No. 901, Ninth Ward — First Precinct
Former: Christian Science Church, 200 W. Lemon St.
New: Ruoff Tower, 315 N. Prince St.
No. 902, Ninth Ward — Second Precinct
Former: Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 E. Clay St.
New: Christian Science Church, 200 W. Lemon St.
ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH
No. 1605, Third Ward — Third Precinct
Former: Elizabethtown First Church of God, 144 S. Market St.
New: Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 S. Market St.
EAST EARL TWP.
No. 4301, Blue Ball District
Former: Garden Spot Fire Rescue Station 3, 4305 Division Highway (Route 322).
New: East Earl Township Building, 4610 Division Highway.
WEST LAMPETER TWP.
No. 5202, Lyndon District
Former: Lancaster County Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way.
New: Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 2421 Willow Street Pike.
MANOR TWP.
No. 5805, Washington Boro District
Former: Blue Rock Fire Rescue Station 7, 505 Market St.
New: Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish St.
RAPHO TWP.
No. 6504, Elm Tree II District
Former: Acorn Farms, 3141 Mount Joy-Manheim Road.
New: Crossings Community Church, 8 S. Erisman Road.