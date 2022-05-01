Oberholtzer 70th Wedding Anniversary

Jay & Rhoda are celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on May 3, 1952 in a double ceremony with Rhoda's twin sister, Ruth Stauffer and Lloyd Denlinger, at the Landis Valley Mennonite Church. Rhoda's Maid of Honor was her sister, Martha Stauffer and their Maids of Honor were their twin sisters and the Best Man was Jay's brother Clair.
The couple have three sons and daughters-in-law; Donovan and Carol, Gregory and Jeannie, and Steven and Sheri. The four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren bring much joy to their lives.
Rhoda and Jay were fully involved in Stauffer's of Kissel Hill, the family business. Jay was a partner and Executive of the SKH and Stobro Corporations. He served on the advisory boards of Commonwealth and Fulton Banks, Philhaven Hospital and on the pastoral team of Lititz Mennonite Church.
Rhoda served on the board of Sovereign Bank and board member of Mennonite Development Associates. At SKH, Rhoda won honors in Floral Design and at Stauffer's of Kissel Hill, developed the Floral Design Division and taught in the design classes. She also presented a program, The Parables of the Flowers, at hundreds of clubs and churches in the United States, Canada and a few foreign countries. Rhoda served on numerous church organization boards. She authored a book of her life and faith, titled "A Life of Business Fulfilled with Purpose".
They reside at Landis Crossings in Lancaster, PA.