Tim and Peg Mentzer are celebrating their 50th Wedding anniversary on April 29, 2022. They were married at St Anthony of Padua Church in Lancaster, PA on April 29, 1972. Tim worked for Kerr Glass for 30 Years until they closed in 2000. He then worked for True Precision Plastics until his retirement in 2009. Peg currently works for Fulton Bank in Lancaster, PA. We have 2 children Tara (Andrew) Oltmans of Elizabethtown, PA and Brad Mentzer of Denver, PA. We also have 3 grandchildren Lily, Seth and Rene Oltmans of Elizabethtown, PA. We are planning a cruise to the Mediterranean for our celebration in May.
Mentzer 50th
