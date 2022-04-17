Harry E. and Annetta M. (Hilbish) McKillips recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to State College, PA for dinner, ice cream and grilled stickies. Harry and Annetta are high school sweethearts, both graduating from West Shore High School in Lemoyne, PA in 1958. They were married April 14, 1962 at Calvary EUB, Lemoyne, and now reside in Lancaster. They are the proud parents of Jennie L. Rothweiler, wife of Gary S. Rothweiler, Ephrata, PA and Brian P. McKillips, husband of Debbie T. Kuo, New York, NY. They have two step grandchildren, Ethan S. and Colin A. Rothweiler, three grandchildren, Nina Kay, Ruby Kuo, and Finn Harry McKillips, and four step great grandchildren, Kaidence, Aubrie, Claire and Autumn Rothweiler.
McKillips 60th
