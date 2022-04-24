Hale & Molly Johnson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on February 19, 2022. They were married during a snowstorm on February 19, 1972, in Willow Street at the home of Molly's aunt Mary Hollinger. Dr. Eric Crichton, the pastor of Calvary Church, united them before God in marriage.
They have two wonderful daughters, Lynn and Judy married to John Marley. Molly found fulfillment as a mother and physical therapist. Hale served his country in the U. S. Army and worked in industry as a design & support engineer.
A few days in Cape May, NJ at their favorite B & B provided a special time for renewal and celebration. This was followed by a super home cooked dinner by their children in good ol' Lancaster. They praise God for his love & faithfulness to them.