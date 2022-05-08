Richard "Dick" and Rita (Keys) Horn of Columbia, PA will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 10th. They were married on May 10, 1947 by Msgr. Robert J. Maher at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia. They are members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia.
Dick graduated from Columbia High School and served in the U.S. Navy. On the GI Bill he went to watchmakers school and worked at Hamilton Watch. He then transitioned into the hardware industry. He spent much of his career at Herr & Company, Lancaster, where he served in sales and management positions and eventually as President of the company. He retired from RKB Enterprises where he was Regional Sales Manager. Rita graduated from the former St. Joseph's Academy, Columbia, and worked for the Columbia Newspaper. She took time at home to be with their children and was active in both the Holy Trinity Mother's Club and the Holy Trinity Altar Rosary Society. She retired from a local dental practice where she worked in office administration.
They are the parents of four children: Christine, wife of Don Sylvester, Reston, VA; Joanne, wife of Bot Roda, Lancaster; David, husband of Cherie (Hart), Lancaster, and Barbara, wife of Kyle DiBrito, Palmyra. They also have several grandchildren: Kate Roda, Lancaster; Zack Roda and Veronica Jancuk, Pittsburgh; Sandy (DiBrito) and Bryan Delahunty, Wynnewood, PA and Marcus DiBrito and Michelle Huth, Hoboken, NJ. They also have one great grandchild, Luka.
The photographs are from their wedding and also from an article titled "Lasting Love" which ran in Susquehanna Style Magazine and in which Dick and Rita were honored to be featured. The Horns are enjoying their retirement years as residents of St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia.