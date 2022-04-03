Don and Ruth Harnish were married on April 7, 1962 making this their 60th anniversary. We are grateful to God for our good health enabling us to be enjoying life. Don still enjoys working and being employed at LH Brubaker Appliances, installing mostly dishwashers. Ruth spent 24 years owning a Bed and Breakfast but has since retired and is still enjoying the beauty of flowers by maintaining several flower beds at their new retirement community. Don and Ruth are the parents of two children, Duane (Terri) Harnish, Texas and Beth (Dennis) Jordan, Lancaster. They also have six grandchildren and recently became great-grandparents. To celebrate their 60 years of marriage, they are enjoying the warmth of Florida (where they had honeymooned) with Bob and Naomi Gochenaur, their Best Man and Maid of Honor.
Harnish 60th
