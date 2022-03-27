Richard (Dick) and Elinor Forrest were married on a windy day on March 25, 1961. To be exact...their first encounter was Junior High School in 1952 - "Young Love". Nine years after, may seem like a very long time. God was definitely involved in their lives and HIS plan. Dick and Elinor are the parents of two daughters, Michele and Denise; eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Their lives have been abundantly full of life's experiences. May they look toward the future with hope and all the fullness of life.
Forrest 61st
LNP Media Group, Inc.