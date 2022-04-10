This April 8th, Dr. Paul and Sandy Brubaker will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in 1972 in Manheim, PA. Paul is a retired family physician from Family Medicine Norlanco; Sandy is a former nurse but spent most of her years raising five children. Retirement has allowed both to pursue their interests on a more regular basis. Paul enjoys birding all over the country and following online auctions; Sandy continues to sew and quilt, and loves mowing their extensive lawn. They are both active with Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, of which they are members. Their five children are: Trina Hollinger, married to Richard Hollinger; Crystal Brubaker; Carmen Hoffert, married to Christoper Hoffert; Sarah Jackson, married to Brian Jackson; J.B. Brubaker, married to Kate Brubaker. They also have seven wonderful grandchildren. Relieving their children the pressure of planning a celebration, Paul and Sandy decided to vacation in Hawaii to honor their anniversary.
Brubaker 50th
