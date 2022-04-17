Andras 65th

Mike and Jan Andras will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on April 22, 2022. Originally from Hazelton, the two first met in First Grade. They later became high school sweethearts and got married soon after graduation. Shortly afterward Mike enlisted in the US Air Force where he served for 24 years before retiring. The couple did a lot of traveling while in the Air Force including a tour in Germany and the Philippine Islands. They enjoyed visiting new places and made friendships they treasure to this day. Mike and Jan currently live in Lititz with their dog Lovie and are members of St. John Newman Catholic Church, Lancaster. They enjoy getting together with family and friends and spending time outdoors.
The couple has two children, a daughter Celeste Olson of Wernersville and a son Michael H. Andras (Bridget) of Elizabethtown. They have three Grandchildren, Shayla Andras of Lancaster, Alyssa Olson of Ephrata and Carey Olson (Carrie) also of Ephrata. They also have two Great-Grandchildren, twins Laine and Luna and are expecting their third Great-Grandchild sometime next month.
Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad / Mammy and Pappy! We love you so much!