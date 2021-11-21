Norm and Dottie Wilson celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on November 15th. Norman and the former Dorothy Detwiler married in 1947. The weather was cold with very memorable rain, snow, and ice.
The couple have two children, Dave Wilson (Susan) of Lancaster, and Linda Smith (Sam). They have two Grandchildren James and Amanda, and one great Grandchild, all of Lancaster.
Norm first retired from Alumax Aluminum in 1988 and immediately Norm and Dottie started a lawn mowing and snow plowing business. After their second retirement in 2001, they moved to Chester County and reside with Linda and Sam.
Although the weather on their wedding day was memorable, it was quickly replaced by Love, Faith, and Family, which has carried them together through 74 wonderful years.