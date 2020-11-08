Zargan - Mehalik Weddings

Emily Zargan and Lauren Mehalik, known as Bug and Blaze in the scouting world, were married on October 10, 2020, at Camp Sacajawea in Newfield, NJ, where they both met nearly 20 years ago. Emily is the daughter of Ms. Lynn Zargan (nee Dixon) and Mr. James Zargan, and Lauren is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George and Cathy Mehalik. Emily works in the Office of Institutional Advancement at Temple University and Lauren works in Cell and Molecular Biology at Eurofins Lancaster Labs. The couple lives in Strasburg and will honeymoon in New Zealand at a later date.
