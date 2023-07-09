On June 10, 2023 Katelyn Lorraine Jackson, daughter of Greg and Cindy Jackson of Hershey, and Jonathan James (JJ) Wolosyn, son of Peter and Anne Wolosyn of Leola, exchanged vows at The Manor at Mountain View before 150 relatives and friends. Katelyn graduated from Kutztown University and is a second grade teacher in the Hershey school district. JJ graduated from Kutztown University and is employed by WGAL-TV as an editor. Following a honeymoon in Europe the couple will reside in Elizabethtown.
Wolosyn Jackson Wedding
