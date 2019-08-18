Alfred Wojtowicz and Vicki Fulmer are happy to announce their marriage on the evening of July 18, 2019, which took place at Navarre Beach Marine Park in Navarre, Florida. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on the pristine, secluded beach at sunset. The bride is the daughter of John and LaFern Fulmer of Lancaster. She is employed by Brightbill Transportation Inc. The groom is the son of Earlene Porter and the late Alfred Wojtowicz Sr. of Downingtown. He is retired from Fluor Corp. and currently employed by Brightbill Transportation Inc. A Hawaiian honeymoon is being planned.
Wojtowicz - Fulmer Weddings
