Wenger Salibello Wedding

The marriage of Juliana M. Salibello and J. Andrew Wenger took place on Saturday June 3, 2023 at The Bridgehampton Club in Bridgehampton, NY.
Juliana is the daughter of Salvatore and Lisa Salibello of New York City. She graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, Boston College, and earned her MBA from Columbia University, where the couple met.
Andrew is the son of Jim and Kathy Jo Wenger of Lititz. Andrew graduated from Warwick High School, Duke University and Columbia Business School. He is an investment analyst at Sandton Capital Partners. Grandparents of the groom are Henry H. and Joan Gibbel and Nancy Wenger, all of Lititz.
The ceremony was officiated by the couple's close friend, Bryan Willoughby. Laura Salibello Smith and Jonathan Wenger served as the Matron of Honor and Best Man. The couple resides in New York City.