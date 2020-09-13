On a rare day in June the 27th, 2020, Esther Renae King, daughter of David and Kathy King of New Holland, and Clifford Jon Wagler, son of Stephen and Wilma Wagler of Leola, were united in a beautiful ceremony, exchanging vows "until death do us part". Miss King is a special education teacher and Mr. Wagler co-owns Wagler Steel in Paradise with his father and brother. They are settled in their own home in rural Lancaster. Mrs. Wagler enjoys homemaking and the couple enjoy hiking together.
Wagler - King Weddings
LNP Media Group, Inc.