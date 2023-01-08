Jamie Herman of Landisville, and Nicholas VanRensselaer of Mays Chapel, MD were married on Friday, July 1st, 2022 at 5:00 pm at Haebler Memorial Chapel at Goucher College. Pastors Kathy Smith and Laurie Tingley officiated. Following the ceremony, the reception was held at the Delta Marriott in Hunt Valley, MD. The bride is the daughter of Mark and Nancy Herman of Landisville, PA. The groom is the son of Norman and Cheryl VanRensselaer of Towson, MD. The wedding party included the sister of the bride Rachael Herman, Maid of Honor. Friends of the bride, Kelsey (Brown) Hausler, Jen Cain, Morgan (Shertzer) Verigood, Michayla Kelly, Hannah Dye and Amy Castellani were bridesmaids. The Best Man was the brother of the groom, Nathan VanRensselaer. Friends of the groom, Braxton Sult, Brian Hicks, Ben Higgins and Luke Hausler were groomsmen. Cousins of the groom, Aeryn Smith, Isabelle Vickery and Jillian Vickery were Junior Bridesmaids. Jamie is a 2014 graduate of Hempfield High School. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Goucher College and a Graduate Certificate in Project Management from Villanova. Nick earned his Bachelor of Science from Stevenson University and his Masters of Science from Johns Hopkins. The couple traveled to Hawaii for their honeymoon and reside in Mays Chapel, MD with their lovable rescue, Finn.