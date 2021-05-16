Tyler - Felix Weddings

Ms. Madeline Felix and Mr. Jonathan Tyler were married on May 14, 2021 by Reverend Micah Bucey of the United Church of Christ at Conestoga House and Gardens, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Madeline, 35, is a Director of Strategy in New York for The New York Times. She graduated from Fordham University and received a master's degree in Writing from Columbia University.
She is the daughter of Mr. John L. Felix and Dr. Maureen Felix. Madeline's father, who is retired, was the Principal of Donegal High School in Mount Joy, PA. Her mother, who is also retired, was a reading teacher for Donegal School District.
Jonathan, 39, is a Project Manager for Arnell Construction in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from The State University of New York, Albany, with a degree in English.
He is the son of the late Thomas Tyler of Syracuse, New York. His father was the Vice President of Northland Associates in Liverpool, NY. His mother is Roxanne Tyler, of Gouverneur, NY.