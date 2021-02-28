Melissa Jean Faller and Robert Christopher Turka were married October 30, 2020, at Bluestone Estate in Willow Street, PA with Reverend Edward (Ted) Mingle and Father Daniel Powell officiating. Melissa is the daughter of Keith and Patricia Faller of Lancaster. She is a graduate of Manheim Township High School and DeSales University. Melissa is employed as a teacher at Encore Dance Center, Lancaster, and is the co-founder and Assistant Artistic Director of emme dance collective of Lancaster. Robert is the son of Zofia Mailloux of New Britain, CT and the late Robert Turka. He is a graduate of New Britain High School and DeSales University. Robert is employed by Lehigh County Adult Probation as a Probation Officer. Maid of honor was Emily Kline. Bridesmaids included Laura Badorf, Kelly Faller, Morgan Bodell, Jackie Jackson, Mary Kate Selby, and Christine Regan. Best Man was Edward Kieltyka. Groomsmen included Sebastian Olechowski, Jonathan Ebling, Robert Lawler, and Thomas Brozoski. The flower girl was Lillian Rae Badorf. The couple resides in Denver, PA.
Turka - Faller Weddings
