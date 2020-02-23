Sullivan - Wenger Weddings

Trey Bradley Sullivan and Rachel Joy Wenger were wed on December 30, 2019, in Asheville, North Carolina. Rachel is the daughter of J. Michael and Josephine Wenger of East Earl, PA. Trey is the son of Warren and Tracy Sullivan of Hermitage, PA. They reside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where Trey serves as Worship Pastor of Riverside Community Church and Rachel is an associate attorney with Cozen O'Connor.
