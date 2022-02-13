Stoltzfus - Cebulski Weddings

Clarke Stoltzfus and Emily Cebulski were married on January 8, 2022 by Reverend Stephan Isaac at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Reading, PA.
Emily is the daughter of Melody Cebulski of Leesport, PA and the late Gregory Cebulski. She is a 2017 graduate of Berks Catholic High School and a 2021 graduate of Loyola University Maryland. She is currently employed as a Data Analytics Consultant at Crowe.
Clarke is the son of Randy and Melanie Stoltzfus of Lancaster, PA. He is a 2015 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and a 2019 graduate of Juniata College. He is currently a Medical Student at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple.