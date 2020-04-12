Scorza - Brooks Weddings

Lauren Elizabeth Brooks and Spencer Daniel Scorza were married on September 15th, 2019, at Harvest View Barn in Elizabethtown, PA. The bride is the daughter of Richard and Terrie Brooks of Lancaster, PA. Lauren graduated from Hempfield High School in 2011 and Syracuse University in 2015. The groom is the son of Daniel and Carolann Scorza of Penfield, NY. Spencer graduated from Penfield High School in 2011 and Cornell University in 2015. The couple resides in Rochester, New York.
